Monday, June 28: Main Streets and Back Roads: Cotuit, MA

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Cotuit may be home to Cape Cod’s first hotel, but these days it is more of a “happy stumble” than a destination. That is how Nicole Estaphan describes it. She discovered the village years ago and never looked back. Tonight, Nicole has an insider’s guide to finding Cotuit’s famously flavorful oysters. She also shows us the views only locals know, gets the scoop on the town’s blue trees (you read correctly) and the art scene. Finally, Nicole catches up with the Cotuit Kettleers, an elite team churning out hundreds of future major league players.