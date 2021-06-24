Missing Florida teen found in Utica with illegal handgun

UTICA — A 16-year-old reported as a missing person out of Florida was found in Utica Monday night with an illegal handgun, according to law enforcement officials. Police said they conducted a traffic stop at about 10:15 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Albany and Blandina streets. Police said they had reason to suspect one of the backseat passengers was armed, so he was directed to get out of the vehicle and was patted down.