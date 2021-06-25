Julian Marley Guests On The Simonetta Lein Show On SLTV

Cancel
As The Simonetta Lein Show continues the kick-off of its third season, the show welcomes Grammy Award Nominated musician, singer-songwriter, producer, humanitarian, and son of reggae legend Bob Marley, Julian Marley. During Julian’s earliest years in Jamaica, he began to study under legendary reggae veterans, along with his own father’s inspiration, such as the Barrett Brothers and Earl Lindo, to eventually work his way up to collaborating with the legend that is Lauren Hill. In the same tradition as his father, Julian is a devout Rastafarian whose music is inspired by life and spirituality, as he continues to embark on his life missions. Julian joined The Simonetta Lein Show to talk about his early life and career, growing up under the wing of his father's legacy, the spiritual and moral struggles our world faces today, and his personal love for music. It is a truly magical segment you won't want to miss!

The Simonetta Lein Show is hosted by Celebrity TV Host and Top Woman Influencer Simonetta Lein. The show brings entrepreneurs, influencers, celebrities, and top executives to inspire and entertain audiences worldwide.

Simonetta’s prominent profile on Instagram has earned her more than three million followers, and she continues to grow her following by demonstrating her commitment to making a difference in her adopted city of Philadelphia and all around the world. 

Originally from the north of Italy, Simonetta modeled for Vogue Italia, Vanity Fair Italy and Cosmopolitan while building a career as a renowned fashion influencer and spokesperson. She’s been a contributor for Vanity Fair Italy, La Repubblica, and La Voce Di New York, Forbes, Entrepreneur and Huffington Post. Her Book, “Everything Is Possible: A Novel About the Power of Dreams,” is a testament to her unwavering commitment to empowering her peers and herself. 

Watch Julian Marley on The Simonetta Lein Show on SLTV here:

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CQfGB27gCnP/?utm_medium=copy_link

The Simonetta Lein Show may be found on IMDB:

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12831434/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1

Thank you to the beautifully dedicated SLTV team!

🎞Executive Producer: Raphael Amabile 

🎥Production Manager: Kate Massih @klmassih 

📞Booking Producer: James Clark @clark_public_relations

🎨Hair Colorist: Melinda Louis @glamtouch._

💄MUA & 💆🏼‍♀️Hair: Kortnie Figura @makeupkort

