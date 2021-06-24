AM News Brief: Opioid Legislation, Wind Farms & Voracious Grasshoppers

Utah state Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, wants to resurrect a proposal to bring ranked-choice voting to some statewide elections. Right now, it’s only allowed in non-partisan local elections. Just two cities have tried it out since a pilot program launched in 2018. But this year, 23 plan to use it, and Winder hopes that will convince lawmakers to expand the practice. But, according to state elections director Justin Lee, there are logistical and security concerns. Because the state would have to count all the votes, counties would either have to send the data over the internet or drive it all the way to the Capitol. Read the full story. — Sonja Hutson.