Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Utah State

AM News Brief: Opioid Legislation, Wind Farms & Voracious Grasshoppers

kuer.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah state Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, wants to resurrect a proposal to bring ranked-choice voting to some statewide elections. Right now, it’s only allowed in non-partisan local elections. Just two cities have tried it out since a pilot program launched in 2018. But this year, 23 plan to use it, and Winder hopes that will convince lawmakers to expand the practice. But, according to state elections director Justin Lee, there are logistical and security concerns. Because the state would have to count all the votes, counties would either have to send the data over the internet or drive it all the way to the Capitol. Read the full story. — Sonja Hutson.

www.kuer.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Industry
Local
Utah Government
West Valley City, UT
Business
State
Washington State
City
Washington, UT
West Valley City, UT
Government
Local
Utah Business
State
Montana State
City
West Valley City, UT
Local
Utah Health
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Grasshoppers#Drought#Wind Energy#Opioid Legislation#Wind Farms Voracious#Mountain West News Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
News Break
Industry
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system. There have been 100 preliminary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy