Many of us can't get through the day without a cup of coffee. There's a reason for that, of course: Caffeine is a natural stimulant that can help you stay alert and prevent the onset of tiredness, as Healthline notes. But relying on coffee sometimes means drinking several cups of it every single day, and while that may be fine to a point, the over-consumption of coffee can have serious health consequences. One study has pinpointed the maximum amount of coffee you should drink in a week. Read on to find out if your coffee consumption falls under the recommended weekly intake—or if you might need to make some changes.