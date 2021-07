Due to their 2020 record, the Diamondbacks will have the sixth overall pick in the 2021 draft, which gets under way on Sunday. There has already been much discussion about who might be available after the five teams ahead of them have had their choice, and in what direction Arizona might go. We will only know that when their choice is made public; for obvious reasons, GM Mike Hazen and his staff will keep their draft board close to their chests. But what we can do, is look at the previous picks in that spot, and that should then give us an idea of the production we can expect from the spot.