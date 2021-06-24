Grocery Outlet hits the 400-store mark
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. today reached a milestone with the opening of its 400th store, in Hailey, Idaho. The value grocer said Thursday that the new Grocery Outlet location, at 615 N. Main St. in Hailey, is situated south of the Sun Valley ski resort and east of Boise. The store is run by independent operator (IO) Shane Anderson, a Grocery Outlet veteran who previously worked alongside his daughter and son-in-law as a general manager at their Grocery Outlet location.www.supermarketnews.com
