A white elementary school librarian who cut the hair of a biracial girl will be allowed to keep her job despite an outcry over the incident.The staffer was accused of performing a “modern-day scalping” by a parents’ group, but school district officials in Michigan announced that after a third-party investigation into the incident, the librarian did not act with racial bias and therefore will keep her job.“We truly appreciate the support and patience by our students, staff and families while an independent, third-party investigation was conducted regarding an incident at Ganiard Elementary School,” the Mount Pleasant Public Schools Board...