Deuces Live vendors launch food truck promotion at hospital

stpetecatalyst.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 24, 2021 - Starting Friday, which just happens to be National Food Truck Day, restaurateurs based in the Deuces Live district will operate food trucks on the Roser Park campus of Bayfront Health St. Petersburg. The six-month promotion will initially feature Bowlz & Bunz, Jimmy Flavors and Flavas WaterIce, but other minority-owned food trucks will have a presence at Bayfront on a rotating basis, serving lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. “Food is an opportunity to connect communities and create shared experiences,” Bayfront Health St. Petersburg President John Moore stated in a news release. “We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with Deuces Live to further strengthen ties with our community, patients and team members while also supporting local small business owners who are the backbone of our economy.”

#Food Trucks#Economy#Food Drink#National Food Truck Day#Bowlz Bunz#Bayfront Health#Deuces Live
