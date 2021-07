Jeff Flake, the former Republican senator from Arizona, is President Joe Biden's pick to be the U.S. ambassador to Turkey. "Given the strategic importance of the United States’ relationship with our long-time NATO Ally, the Republic of Turkey, I am honored and humbled by the trust President Biden has placed in me with this ambassadorial nomination. This is a pivotal post at an important time for both of our countries," Flake wrote Tuesday in a post on Medium.