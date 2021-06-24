Rectangular storage box #3DPrinting #3DThursday
Chuotdong shared this project on Thingiverse! Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4809249. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models. Recently, we have noticed electronics projects integrated with 3D printed enclosures, brackets, and sculptures, so each Thursday we celebrate and highlight these bold pioneers!blog.adafruit.com
Comments / 0