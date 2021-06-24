Rectangular storage box #3DPrinting #3DThursday

The Mission Leather Co Leather MacBook Sleeve is a stylish yet durable accessory for use with the Apple-branded laptop that will provide users with an impressive way to keep the system protected. The laptop sleeve features a vertical orientation for access and is handcrafted in Texas with top-grain leather on the exterior that will patina with age. This means that the accessory will show all of the bumps, scratches and scrapes of everyday use, but keep the laptop securely stowed within.