Rectangular storage box #3DPrinting #3DThursday

By Jessie Mae
adafruit.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChuotdong shared this project on Thingiverse! Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4809249. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models. Recently, we have noticed electronics projects integrated with 3D printed enclosures, brackets, and sculptures, so each Thursday we celebrate and highlight these bold pioneers!

#Electronics#Thingiverse#Diy#Makecode#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#Toddler Clock#Npi#Maxim#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
