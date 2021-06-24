Cancel
Hagerty Buys the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance

By Larry Printz
thedetroitbureau.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClassic car insurance company Hagerty announced Wednesday it acquired the Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance, held each March on tiny Amelia Island, off the coast of Jacksonville, Florida. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The shows founder, Bill Warner, 78, will remain as Chairman Emeritus. Warner founded the show in...

