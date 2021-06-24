Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

'You really want to do this?' Ex-commander of US forces in Europe challenges Matt Gaetz for smirking at military chief

By Graig Graziosi
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 18 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CoiT2_0aeOTxS300

Mark Hertling, the commander of US forces in Europe and who oversaw the 2007-2008 "surge" in Iraq, challenged Congress Matt Gaetz after he derided a top US general for suggesting that teaching the history of racial injustice in the country was important for the military .

On Wednesday, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of staff Mark Milley and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin – the nation’s first Black man to hold the position – were questioned in a congressional hearing by Mr Gaetz about the teaching of "critical race theory" in the US military.

"Critical race theory", a broad term that describes how racism is embedded in the institutions that formed and continue to shape the US, is the latest moral panic among conservatives, resulting in parent groups – largely backed by wealthy conservative groups – demanding local school boards stop teaching about racial inequality rooted in the nation's founding.

Mr Austin rejected Mr Gaetz's premise.

"We do not teach critical race theory. We don't embrace critical race theory, and I think that's a spurious conversation," he said. "We are focused on extremist behaviours and not ideology – not people's thoughts, not people's political orientation. Behaviours is what we're focused on."

During the hearing, Mr Milley defended the inclusion of teaching military members about the country's history of racism.

"I've read Mao Zedong. I've read Karl Marx. I've read Lenin. That doesn't make me a communist. So what is wrong with understanding – having some situational understanding about the country for which we are here to defend?" he responded.

He went on to say "I personally find it offensive" that Mr Gaetz and others of his mindset were "accusing the United States military, our general officers, our commissioned, noncommissioned officers of being, quote, 'woke' or something else, because we're studying some theories that are out there."

Mr Gaetz could be seen shaking his head and smirking as the general answered. Later, Mr Gaetz retweeted a video of the exchange, and derided the military.

"With Generals like this it's no wonder we've fought considerably more wars than we've won," Mr Gaetz wrote.

Mr Hertling took exception to Mr Gaetz's comments.

"Hey @mattgaetz, see those stripes on Gen Milley's right sleeve? Each one represents 6 months in combat. SecDef Austin has more, but they aren't on his suit. You really want to do this?" he asked.

Another veteran, former Congressman Denver Riggleman, took a shot at Mr Gaetz for his comment by referring to the ongoing investigation into whether or not the lawmaker had a sexual relationship with a minor.

"Each stripe on Matt Gaetz's shirts represents 6 Venmo transactions," he wrote.

Mr Gaetz tweeted that "many of our troops loathe" critical race theory and said he would "fight for them against this wokeness”, without citing any formal complaints from soldiers or any specific military members.

During the hearing, Mr Milley also attributed "white rage" as the cause of the Capitol riot, saying he hoped to better understand where that fury was coming from and that teaching about race in the military was a way of examining those forces.

"I want to understand white rage, and I'm white, and I want to understand it," he said. "So what is it that caused thousands of people to assault this building and try to overturn the Constitution of the United States of America? What cause that? I want to find that out."

Comments / 63

The Independent

The Independent

174K+
Followers
89K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mao Zedong
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Karl Marx
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Europe#The Joint Chiefs#Us Defence#Venmo#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Military
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
Related
POTUSNew York Post

Top general commanding US forces in Afghanistan to step down

Gen. Austin Miller, the commander of US and NATO troops in Afghanistan, is stepping down on Monday — a symbolic end to America’s longest war that comes as the Taliban continue to gain territory in the absence of American troops. Miller, who has been commanding the coalition since 2018, will...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China's military prepares for war, while America's military goes 'woke'

President Xi Jinping’s Chinese Communist Party (CCP) centenary speech conveyed his regime’s resolve in many ways. Those who attempt to drive a wedge between the party and the Chinese nation, he stated, will encounter “a great wall of steel forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese people.” He pledged to reinforce central control over the party, warning those who oppose its mission that they will be purged “like viruses.” He praised the party’s “courage to fight and fortitude to win,” making the CCP “invincible.” He committed to expanding and modernizing the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to defend Chinese “sovereignty, security, and development interests.” He implied that Taiwan is a part of Chinese sovereign territory — and any efforts toward “Taiwan independence,” therefore, will be met with force.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden’s race training for federal workers is designed to humiliate whites

If you’re white and you work for the federal government get ready to be labeled a racist, regardless of how fair you are, how colorblind your worldview. On Friday, President Joe Biden ordered all federal agencies to ramp up workplace training on “systemic and institutional racism” and “implicit and unconscious bias.”
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Gaetz Says Defense Secretary is ‘Ignorant’ of the Military

After a testy exchange with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) has fired back at the Secretary of Defense in a newly released video, saying that Lloyd is ignorant of the military. Gaetz described Austin’s take on critical race theory being instructed in the military as “willful ignorance”...
Congress & CourtsHuffingtonPost

Seth Meyers Mocks Rep. Matt Gaetz For Getting Schooled By Top General

Seth Meyers ridiculed Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) Thursday after he was left with egg on his face in Congress a day earlier. At a House Armed Services Committee hearing Wednesday, Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, lectured Gaetz, who suggested that the U.S. military had embraced critical race theory.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: Brian Williams Trolls 'Freedom Fighter' Matt Gaetz in Viral Segment

Brian Williams doesn't come from the comedy world, but he certainly sounded like a late night host last night when he eviscerated Rep. Matt Gaetz, who is currently embroiled in a feud with Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. This week, after Milley testified before Congress about the importance of teaching America's racist history to soldiers, Gaetz tweeted that with generals like Milley, "it's no wonder we've fought considerably more wars than we've won," a statement that clearly got under Williams' skin.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

'Traitors': Rep. Moulton Calls for Greene, Gaetz and Gosar to Be Ousted Over FBI-Riot Theory

Democratic Rep. Seth Moulton of Massachusetts on Sunday called for Republicans who pushed the false flag FBI-Capitol riot conspiracy theory to be ousted from office. On Monday, right-wing website Revolver News published a new conspiracy theory that the FBI organized the deadly Capitol riot on January 6. Tucker Carlson picked up the theory on Fox News one day later, prompting some GOP lawmakers—including Reps. Matt Gaetz of Florida, Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Paul Gosar of Arizona—to promote the theory throughout the week.
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Gaetz Calls out House Republicans Immigration ‘Shills’ and ‘Sellouts”

Never one to mince his words, Conservative Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz (R) called out his fellow Republican members of Congress over the illegal immigration issue or “border crisis,” saying that while House Republican lawmakers “talk tough on immigration,” they vote in support of “amnesty policies” because they are beholden to “Big Business.”
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. repeats warning to China against attack on Philippine forces

WASHINGTON, July 11 (Reuters) - The United States on Sunday repeated a warning to China that an attack on Philippine armed forces in the South China Sea would trigger a 1951 U.S.-Philippines mutual defense treaty. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the comment in a written statement marking the fifth...

Comments / 63

Community Policy