Delaware Lawmakers Trying to Pass House Bill 212, Changing a Ban to Single-Use Plastic Bags

DELAWARE- Lawmakers are trying to fix a loop hole to the plastic bag ban. In 2019 lawmakers banned the use of single use plastic bags only to have retailers find a way around it by using thicker bags that are still plastic. Now, legislatures are trying to rework the plastic bag ban to limit the amount of unneeded plastic waste in landfills. Lawmakers say 3.5 million tons of plastic bags are thrown away nationally each year. So House Bill 212 which would go into effect in July of 2022 attempts to get all retailers to move towards a more eco-friendly option.