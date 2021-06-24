Want to avoid junk food temptation? Get your groceries online

Co-Founder and CEO of Local Express. Grocery stores have teams of stockers walking around different departments and making sure that shelf space is allocated to their thousands of products. This is a tough job to do in-store, so you can only imagine how challenging it is to merchandise over 10,000 items on an e-commerce platform, fully taking advantage of the valuable screen space customers scroll through. AI search software built for grocery stores can help platforms organize tens of thousands of items that would otherwise be very difficult to keep track of online. Adopting AI that augments a business’ online shopping experience can also propel independent businesses to higher revenue levels, optimizing online inventory management.