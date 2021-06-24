The Best Buffalo Bills players to wear 21-25

In 1969, Dick Sargent replaced Dick York as Darin Stephens on the hit show Bewitched after five seasons with minimal notification to the viewers. York had astringent back pain that he dealt with for as long as he could. Sargent proceeded to handle the role for the final three seasons. It went fairly problem-free likely because Sargent did initially audition for the part prior to the start of the series, but York won the competition. This was not the only change in the cast. Nosey neighbor Gladys Kravitz was first played by the late Alice Pearce but replaced by Sandra Gould. Why would some fans act like business as usual?