Wolf 'neutral' on repeat-a-grade bill but has concerns about districts' costs, staffing

Waynesboro Record-Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePennsylvania parents could soon have the ability to hold their children back a grade this coming school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on education. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman’s bill unanimously passed the Senate last month and unanimously passed the House on Wednesday. The bill, though, was amended by the House and the Senate approved that version on Thursday, sending it to Gov. Tom Wolf’s desk.

