Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Western Clay, Western Duval by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Western Clay; Western Duval SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN BRADFORD SOUTHEASTERN BAKER AND NORTHWESTERN CLAY COUNTIES UNTIL 445 PM EDT * At 401 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm over Kingsley, or near Starke, moving southwest at 15 mph. * Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Starke, Keystone Heights, Middleburg, Kingsley, Camp Blanding, Penney Farms and Lawtey.