Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House passes bill to repeal OCC 'true lender' rule

By Sylvan Lane
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uxZiL_0aeOT4Qh00
© Getty Images

The House on Thursday passed a bill to repeal a rule meant to clarify who bears responsibility for loans issued through arrangements between banks and non-bank lenders.

Lawmakers voted 218-210 to pass a Congressional Review Act (CRA) resolution revoking the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's (OCC) “true lender” rule with only one Republican voting with 217 Democrats.

The resolution passed the Senate in May and now heads to President Biden , who supports repealing the OCC rule. Once Biden signs the resolution, the agency will be banned from issuing another similar regulation.

The OCC in October issued the true lender rule to govern partnerships between banks and third-party lenders that allow consumers to take loans with interest rates above the maximum rate set in that borrower’s state.

There are conflicting rulings from federal district courts on whether such loans are subject to state interest laws if they were initially issued by a bank. Banks can follow the interest rate limits of their home jurisdiction even when lending across state lines, but other financial firms cannot.

The OCC rule specified that the true lender of the loan is the party that is either listed as the true lender or funds the loan.

Democratic lawmakers and consumer rights groups argued that the rule left consumers vulnerable to predatory lending schemes.

In a speech on the House floor before the vote, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) denounced the “fake lender rule” as one of former President Trump ’s “most egregious assaults on families' well-being.”

Pelosi and other critics of the rule argue that it would revive so-called “rent-a-bank” schemes, in which a lender sets up a temporary partnership with a bank from another state only to lend to a customer at a higher interest rate.

“This vote ends the Trump administration’s enabling of predatory lending in blatant violation of state consumer protection laws,” said Linda Jun, senior policy counsel for Americans for Financial Reform, a nonprofit that supports stricter financial rules.

“Congress now needs to take the next step and pass a federal interest rate cap to ensure that borrowers around the country have protections from high-interest loans that drag people into a cycle of debt.”

But former acting Comptroller Brian Brooks — a Trump appointee who issued the rule last year — and congressional supporters of the rule argued that it creates a clear standard that holds banks accountable to federal laws.

“This legal clarity fosters bank and fintech partnerships to provide their customers with the financial products they want and need,” said Rep. Patrick McHenry (N.C.), the top Republican on the House Financial Services Committee, during a Thursday floor speech.”

“The true lender rule was not some sinister plan by the previous Administration to trick borrowers. It is good, bipartisan policy that provides clarity to banks and fintechs so they can better serve their customers. That’s it,” he added.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

265K+
Followers
27K+
Post
195M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mchenry
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Occ#Federal District Courts#Financial Services#House#Cra#Republican#Democrats#Occ#Democratic#Fintech
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House passes bill to strengthen authority of federal watchdogs

The House passed legislation on Wednesday that would bolster the authority and independence of inspectors general responsible for conducting oversight of federal agencies. Lawmakers largely voted along party lines, 221-182. The bill comes a year after former President Trump dismissed or replaced the inspectors general of five agencies over the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 1991, 1957 war authorizations

The House on Tuesday voted to repeal a pair of decades-old war authorizations related to the Middle East amid a broader debate over presidential war powers. As part of a package of seven bills considered to be uncontroversial, the House voted 366-46 to repeal the 1991 authorization for the use of military force (AUMF) that greenlit the Gulf War in Iraq, as well as a 1957 resolution that provided broad authorization for military action in the Middle East to protect against “armed aggression from any country controlled by international communism.”
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

House passes China bills, setting up potential Senate clash

The House passed two pieces of legislation Monday boosting scientific research in an effort to make the US more competitive with China — but the move paves the way for potential conflict with the Senate’s bipartisan Beijing bill. The National Science Foundation for the Future Act passed 345-67, while the...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats closing in on deal to unlock massive infrastructure bill

Senate Democrats say they are close to a deal on a budget resolution that will pave the way for them to pass a sweeping, multitrillion-dollar bill later this year. “The Senate Budget Committee is close to finalizing a budget resolution which will allow the Senate to move forward with the remaining parts of the American jobs and families plan,” Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said, referring to President Biden 's two infrastructure proposals.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy, GOP face a delicate dance on Jan. 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) faces a daunting task as he weighs his options for appointing Republicans to a special committee to investigate the Capitol attack of Jan. 6. Formally, his picks need approval from Democratic leaders, who wrote the rules for the panel. Informally, McCarthy’s choices can't upset...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Juan Williams: Republicans prefer Trump's fantasies over truth and facts

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), the leader of House Democrats, recently named Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), formerly the third-ranking Republican in the House, to a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. It was an extraordinary step to build bipartisan trust for an investigation into the most...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Republican immigration proposal falls flat

A joint immigration proposal by two top Senate Republicans was received with jeers among immigration advocates on both sides of the aisle, but some observers see it as an escape valve if Senate rules don't allow Democrats to push through their version of immigration reform. GOP Sens. John Cornyn (Texas)...

Comments / 0

Community Policy