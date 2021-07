A pro-EV group says more widespread adoption of battery-powered trucks and buses is increasingly cost-attractive and would have an outsized impact on air pollution. The Electrification Coalition recently sent Gov. JB Pritzker a letter asking him to pledge that at least 30% of all new trucks and buses sold in Illinois will be zero-emission vehicles by 2030, and 100% by 2050. Rivian, which will make its electric trucks, vans and SUVs in Normal, was one of the companies signing onto the letter to Pritzker. Fifteen states and D.C. have already signed onto the memorandum of understanding to make that pledge.