Lyon County, NV

Flood Advisory issued for Lyon, Mineral by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lyon; Mineral The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northern Mono County in northern California South Central Lyon County in west central Nevada Western Mineral County in western Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 1248 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Moderate flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Dry creek beds will see sudden flows in the Sweetwater Summit area near Highway 395 extending south to the NV 338 and CA 182 junction. Some locations that will experience flooding include Sweetwater Summit and Junction NV 338 And CA 182. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.0 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in moderate flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

