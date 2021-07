Austin Smith is savoring his success. As the company’s first employee (back in 2011 when it was Four Foods Group and operated out of the CEO’s basement), Smith has worked relentlessly as the business has grown from appetizer to “meat and potatoes.” Kneaders. Swig. R&R. Mo’Bettahs. With these top brands, Four Foods Group became one of the fastest-growing restaurant investment companies in the nation. And today? Savory is earning its just desserts with TWO $100 million funding rounds in one year. Smith has been instrumental in all aspects of the Savory business — from operations to real estate to investments — and he impressively earned both his bachelor’s and MBA degrees while doing so.