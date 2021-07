The numbers in the Bowie, Cass, and Miller County areas are beginning to spike some and there are new variants to be concerned about. The Texas side has done pretty well on vaccinations, the Arkansas side, not so much. It's not time to panic but we should be monitoring what we do and where we do it. Keep washing those hands or using sanitizer often, avoid large/dense crowds, and let's make sure our senior citizens get vaccinated for sure.