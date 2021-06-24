Cancel
Glens Falls, NY

Park Theater Presents Free Summer Concert Series Fridays at Crandall Park Bandshell

By Saratoga TODAY, Entertainment
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
 19 days ago

GLENS FALLS — After a year of uncertainty and performance limitations due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Park Theater has announced its inaugural summer concert series at the Crandall Park Bandshell each Friday evening in July 2021. Concerts take place 7-8:30 p.m. This is a free concert series that will serve to enhance the accessibility of the arts within the local community.

