Alachua County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Alachua, Gilchrist, Union by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-25 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. You can also share your report with NWS Jacksonville on Facebook and Twitter. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Alachua; Gilchrist; Union; Western Alachua; Western Marion SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILCHRIST...CENTRAL BRADFORD ALACHUA...WESTERN MARION AND SOUTH CENTRAL UNION COUNTIES UNTIL 430 PM EDT * At 344 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm near Archer, or 10 miles north of Bronson, moving east at 15 mph. * Winds in excess of 45 mph, excessive cloud-to-ground lightning, and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible with this storm. * Locations impacted include Gainesville, Ocala, Starke, Rainbow Lakes Estates, Trenton, Bell, Worthington Spring, Citra, Alachua and High Springs.

alerts.weather.gov

