Minneapolis’ proposed truck parking ban is shortsighted

OOIDA’s tour trailer has a couple of stops in Iowa this weekend as skipper Marty Ellis zeroes in on the Walcott Truckers Jamboree next weekend. On July 1-2, Ellis and the Spirit of the American Trucker are scheduled to be at the Council Bluffs TA Travel Center. It is at the junction of I-29 and I-80 and across the Missouri River from Omaha, Neb. From northbound I-29 and eastbound I-80, it is Exit 48. From southbound I-20 and westbound I-80, it is Exit 49. There’s parking for 78 tractor-trailers there and the Country Pride restaurant is open.