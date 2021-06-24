Minneapolis’ proposed truck parking ban is shortsighted
Minneapolis’ meeting on a proposed truck parking ban is what one would expect: full of errors, misunderstandings and a complete lack of foresight. On Wednesday, June 23, Minneapolis’ Transportation and Public Works Committee discussed proposed ordinance 2019-00855, which completely eliminates truck parking within city boundaries. What makes this issue somewhat unique is the fact that it is in response to legal truck parking, as opposed to the traditional complaints of illegal parking.landline.media
