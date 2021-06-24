Cancel
Wesley Blake Comments On Jaxson Ryker’s WWE RAW Babyface Push

By Jason Ounpraseuth
wrestlinginc.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn today’s episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman sat down with former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Westin Blake, f.k.a. Wesley Blake. Blake’s former Forgotten Sons’ stablemate Jaxson Ryker is currently on RAW featuring a new look in his feud against Elias, where he appears to be positioned as the babyface. Blake discussed Ryker’s current run on RAW while also addressing the situation around Ryker’s controversial tweet from the summer of 2020.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wesley Blake
Person
Jaxson Ryker
