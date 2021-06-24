Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Illinois has 10th worst unemployment recovery rate in nation

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A recent report from WalletHub ranks Illinois as the 10th worst state in terms of unemployment recovery. Another report from the Illinois Policy Institute found that Illinois lost over 7,900 total jobs over the last two months making it back-to-back months in which Illinois has seen a decline in job losses. This brings Illinois’s unemployment rate to 7.1% compared to the national average of 5.8%, according to the Wallethub report.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
State
Wisconsin State
State
South Dakota State
Local
Illinois Business
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rate#Wallethub#Wallethub#Illinoisans#State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 1

Community Policy