Fireworks, parades, a carnival midway, and of course a fishing tournament all return to Algonac this Fourth of July Weekend for the 83rd Pickerel Tournament and Festival. Algonac Lions Club event co-chair William Brady tells WPHM after being canceled due to COVID-19 last year, this year’s event is back with activities for the whole family to enjoy. Registration for the pickerel fishing tournament opens up Thursday morning and the carnival midway is set to open at noon. There will be fireworks in Algonac Friday night, and a parade Sunday. The Algonac Lions Pickerel Tournament and Festival wraps up Monday July 4th with a raffle prize drawing. A complete schedule of events has been posted to the Algonac Lions Club Facebook page.