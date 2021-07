There hasn’t been a lot of news coming out of the Vegas Golden Knights, or even the NHL as a whole. Generally, this is a down period when teams take time to assess and grade things organizationally. Especially around the Canada Day/Fourth of July holiday this year, things should be quiet. In a normal year, we’ve just had the Stanely Cup, NHL Awards and NHL Entry Draft. Free agency would be ready to explode out of the gate. This year none of that has happened yet. So taking time away over what is a holiday time in both the United States and Canada makes sense.