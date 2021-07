A driver, whose car sheared a utility pole in half and briefly interrupted power to part of the city, refused treatment after a rollover accident Saturday night. The accident took place during the 10 p.m. hour, Saturday, at the intersection of Hilldale Avenue and Rosemont Street. Haverhill firefighters arrived to find a Toyota Tacoma on its side and the top half of a utility pole suspended in the air by wires. The unidentified male driver, who was alone in the truck, was safely standing outside when first responders arrived.