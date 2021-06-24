Demolition Delay Application: 14 Gardner Street, Allston

The application is to demolish the main house and rear house at 14 Gardner Street in Allston.

Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) received a complete application to demolish the main house and rear house at 14 Gardner Street in Allston, 02134.

We post each complete Demo Delay application to provide the public with information about proposed demolitions as early as possible in the Article 85 process. BLC staff has 10 calendar days from receiving an application to make a determination about historical, architectural, cultural, or urban design significance.

If you have input about the significance of these properties, please send your feedback to blc@boston.gov before 5:00 p.m. on July 4, 2021.