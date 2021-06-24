Cancel
Milwaukee Bucks: Stephen A. Smith takes shot at cold Milwaukee summer

By Sravan Gannavarapu
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN’s Stephen A. Smith is the first to call people out for sensitivity, yet displays such behavior when in reverse, as shown by the Milwaukee Bucks. After being asked two days ago on First Take whether he would be ok with traveling to Milwaukee for the NBA’s Eastern Conference Finals between the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks, Smith replied rather childishly with a “Hell No” and went to argue that it is cold in Milwaukee.

