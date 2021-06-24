Cancel
Demolition Delay Application: The Coal Bunker-Boiler Room building at Boston Edison L Street Station, South Boston

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
 18 days ago

The application is to demolish the Coal Bunker-Boiler Room within Boston Edison L Street Station at 776-834 Summer Street in South Boston.

Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) received a complete application to demolish the Coal Bunker-Boiler Room building within Boston Edison L Street Station at 776-834 Summer Street in South Boston, 02127.

We post each complete Demo Delay application to provide the public with information about proposed demolitions as early as possible in the Article 85 process. BLC staff has 10 calendar days from receiving an application to make a determination about historical, architectural, cultural, or urban design significance.

If you have input about the significance of this property, please send your feedback to blc@boston.gov before 5:00 p.m. on July 4, 2021.

