Demolition Delay Application: The Switch House-Office building at Boston Edison L Street Station, South Boston

Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) received a complete application to demolish the Switch House-Office building within Boston Edison L Street Station at 776-834 Summer Street in South Boston, 02127.

We post each complete Demo Delay application to provide the public with information about proposed demolitions as early as possible in the Article 85 process. BLC staff has 10 calendar days from receiving an application to make a determination about historical, architectural, cultural, or urban design significance.

If you have input about the significance of this property, please send your feedback to blc@boston.gov before 5:00 p.m. on July 4, 2021.