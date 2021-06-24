Cancel
Demolition Delay Application: 476 Warren Street, Roxbury

Boston, Massachusetts
Boston, Massachusetts
 18 days ago

The application is to demolish the house and garage at 476 Warren Street in Roxbury.

Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) received a complete application to demolish the house and garage at 476 Warren Street in Roxbury, 02121.

We post each complete Demo Delay application to provide the public with information about proposed demolitions as early as possible in the Article 85 process. BLC staff has 10 calendar days from receiving an application to make a determination about historical, architectural, cultural, or urban design significance.

If you have input about the significance of these properties, please send your feedback to blc@boston.gov before 5:00 p.m. on July 4, 2021.

Community Policy
Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts

#Demolitions#Landmarks#Roxbury#Urban Design#Blc
