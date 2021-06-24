Cancel
Lexington, KY

We have a Tyler Ulis sighting in Lexington

By Drew Franklin
kentuckysportsradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWell look who it is, the Point God is back in his old city. Tyler Ulis stopped by Kentucky Branded earlier today (presumably for the latest KSR merchandise but I cannot confirm that) and it’s great to see him in the Bluegrass again. It’s hard to believe it has been five years since he was distributing the rock and making every open jump shot he took in that SEC Player of the Year season in 2017. Can you imagine how much money he would’ve made if the NIL legislation had passed when he was in school???

kentuckysportsradio.com
