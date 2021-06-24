Cancel
Lake Charles, LA

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 2:30 p.m. 6.24.21

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn active weather pattern is expected for much of the next week, with scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. Rain totals will be 0.25 to 1.00 inch daily. Street flooding is possible during periods of heavy rains. In the tropics, a tropical wave coming off the coast of Africa has...

