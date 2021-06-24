Books (and libraries) were our great escape when we couldn’t go anywhere

The value of escaping into a book? Priceless. There’s no way to quantify the vanishing act contained in a good book, the access to landscapes never seen or imagined, wanderings into the lives of people never met, the potential and possibility. Books teach us, move us, expand our worlds, wake our conscience. They help us briefly forget where we are and what’s happening around us. They can help us confront or heal from personal heartbreak, political and social upheaval, or even a global pandemic.