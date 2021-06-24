Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

Books (and libraries) were our great escape when we couldn’t go anywhere

By Beth Jones Globe correspondent,
Boston Globe
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe value of escaping into a book? Priceless. There’s no way to quantify the vanishing act contained in a good book, the access to landscapes never seen or imagined, wanderings into the lives of people never met, the potential and possibility. Books teach us, move us, expand our worlds, wake our conscience. They help us briefly forget where we are and what’s happening around us. They can help us confront or heal from personal heartbreak, political and social upheaval, or even a global pandemic.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Government
City
Brookline, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Cambridge, MA
Entertainment
City
Cambridge, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jenny Colgan
Person
Sylvia Plath
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Books#Book Sales#Library Science#Digital Books#Covid#Scottish#Parisian#English
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
Public SafetyPosted by
CNN

What the American accused of plotting to kill Haiti's President told police

Port-au-Prince, Haiti (CNN) — Could the traveling pastor with a history of humanitarian work also have masterminded an intricate murder plot to seize power in Haiti?. Christian Emmanuel Sanon, the latest American citizen to be arrested in connection to the assassination of Haiti's President, has been accused by authorities of orchestrating a complex multinational hit job in order to realize his own political ambitions.
Wilmington, DEPosted by
Reuters

Musk defends timing of Tesla's $2.6 bln deal for SolarCity

WILMINGTON, Del., July 13 (Reuters) - Elon Musk told a judge on Tuesday Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) had to buy SolarCity in 2016 because the failing solar panel company was essential to the electric vehicle maker's long-term goal of accelerating the transition to sustainable energy. The celebrity chief executive completed about...

Comments / 0

Community Policy