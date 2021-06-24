Man wanted on federal charges in Missouri arrested in Iowa by federal officials
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Chicago wanted for federal charges in Springfield was arrested in rural Iowa Wednesday. According to a news release from the U.S. Marshals, 39-year-old Untavious Davenport was arrested on June 23 in a rural area near Zwingle, Iowa. U.S. Marshals from Missouri, Iowa, and Illinois located and arrested Davenport without incident. Davenport is in federal custody, waiting to be extradited to Missouri.fox4kc.com
Comments / 3