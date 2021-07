Lots of soccer happened over the weekend. Some of it was good, some was bad, some was in the space between. None of it is anywhere close to the importance of your safety. Today’s going to be hot if you’re in the Pacific Northwest, hotter than the days before, and it’s of the utmost importance that you prioritize your safety over productivity or anything else. If you need them, or people you know need them, Joe Veyera has compiled a list of resources available in the Greater Seattle Area and beyond in this Twitter thread.