Cloud & Spirits opens in Cambridge; Contessa rises in Back Bay

Openings: Following a warm-up run as pop-up Mikkusu Sando during the pandemic, Cambridge restaurant Cloud & Spirits (795 Main St.) has debuted. After a soft opening, it begins regular Wednesday-Sunday hours this week. From Blackfin Collective (Love Art Sushi), the restaurant features a Korean-inspired menu by chef Katie Cheung, who previously worked at Kamakura, Menton, and other area fine-dining spots. “She is making everything by hand and sourcing seasonally,” says Blackfin’s Ronald Liu. “It’s really cool to work with her.” Think: spaghetti with kimchi butter and a spring bibimbap with peas and maitake mushrooms. Yes, you definitely attended several bachelorette parties in this space over the years. It used to be Cuchi Cuchi.