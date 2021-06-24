Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cambridge, MA

Cloud & Spirits opens in Cambridge; Contessa rises in Back Bay

By Devra First
Boston Globe
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpenings: Following a warm-up run as pop-up Mikkusu Sando during the pandemic, Cambridge restaurant Cloud & Spirits (795 Main St.) has debuted. After a soft opening, it begins regular Wednesday-Sunday hours this week. From Blackfin Collective (Love Art Sushi), the restaurant features a Korean-inspired menu by chef Katie Cheung, who previously worked at Kamakura, Menton, and other area fine-dining spots. “She is making everything by hand and sourcing seasonally,” says Blackfin’s Ronald Liu. “It’s really cool to work with her.” Think: spaghetti with kimchi butter and a spring bibimbap with peas and maitake mushrooms. Yes, you definitely attended several bachelorette parties in this space over the years. It used to be Cuchi Cuchi.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Restaurants
Local
Massachusetts Restaurants
City
Brookline, MA
City
Dedham, MA
Cambridge, MA
Food & Drinks
City
Allston, MA
City
Boston, MA
Cambridge, MA
Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Restaurants
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contessa#Sushi#Art#Food Drink#Cloud Spirits#Blackfin Collective#Korean#The Newbury Boston#Milanese#Major Food Group#French#Waku Waku Ramen Sake#Japanese#Steel Rye#Singlethread Farms#Liberty Main#American#Legacy Place#Devra First
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Arts
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system. There have been 100 preliminary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy