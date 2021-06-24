Cancel
Fort Bend County, TX

Delta variant found in 5 Fort Bend residents, health officials confirm

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Five residents were confirmed to have tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19, according to the Fort Bend County Health & Human Services. Health officials said three of the residents had received only one dose of the COVID vaccine and one had not been vaccinated at all prior to the start of their symptoms. The vaccine status of the fifth resident has not been determined.

