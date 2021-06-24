Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Peabody, MA

There’s plenty to like about the Peabody Awards

By Matthew Gilbert
Boston Globe
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe winners of the 81st annual Peabody Awards, which pay tribute to top entertainment and media, were announced this week. And it’s an impressive little group of shows. The highlights include a number of my favorites. Steve McQueen’s anthology series “Small Axe” (Amazon) focuses in on the West Indian community in the UK. Michaela Coel’s “I May Destroy You” (HBO) is a stunning miniseries about a woman who was drugged and raped, along with the issues of consent among those in her small group of friends.

www.bostonglobe.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
City
Peabody, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michaela Coel
Person
Ethan Hawke
Person
John Brown
Person
Shira Haas
Person
Stephen Colbert
Person
Steve Mcqueen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peabody Awards#West Indian#Hbo#Showtime#Jewish#Cbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple TV
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Tom Cruise Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It’s been a long time since Tom Cruise was considered a daring actor, at least in the strictest sense of the word. Sure, he’s now famed for risking life and limb in the name of our entertainment by pulling off an increasingly escalating string of dangerous stunts in each of his new big budget blockbusters, but the interesting and immensely talented dramatic performer has largely been lost behind the A-list sheen.
MoviesPosted by
KPCW

Friday Film Review--"Nobody"

The new flick, “Nobody” has a familiar action-movie plot. But it features an unconventional leading man. Rick Brough explains, for this week’s Friday Film Review. I get a kick out of stories about the “worm that turns”—especially when you find out it was a rattlesnake all along. In the film...
MoviesNorwalk Hour

Granger on Film: 'The Ice Road' is a familiar action thriller

At age 69, grizzled Irish actor Liam Neeson (“The Grey,” “Non-Stop,” “Cold Pursuit”) has become one of Hollywood’s most steadfast leading men, accustomed to coping with catastrophic situations. This time, he’s a rugged, long-haul trucker based in North Dakota. When there’s a sudden explosion of methane gas, hapless diamond miners...
Wellington, OHCleveland News - Fox 8

Wellington roads close for Adam Driver-led Netflix movie that starts filming today

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WJW) — A new film production is soon taking to the streets of Wellington, Ohio. Starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, a movie crew plans to start filming “White Noise” Sunday, with the town’s main intersection reportedly closing down at 6 p.m. Streets, which have been transformed over the past month to look like something out of the 1980s (as seen in the video above), are expected to stay closed for a couple days as filming takes place.
Movieshawaiinewsnow.com

Terry Hunter reviews L.A. CONFIDENTIAL

If you want to watch something other the thrills offered by summer tent pole movies like the 9th Fast and Furious movie, consider some great feature films from the past that are streaming on Netflix. Made in 1993, WHAT’S EATING GILBERT GRAPE is a sweet, satisfying drama about an unusual family in a small Iowa town. A young Johnny Depp plays Gilbert, a grocery clerk who’s the main caregiver for his younger mentally impaired brother, Arnie, played by an almost unrecognizable Leonardo DiCaprio in a breakthrough performance that earned him an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor. The highly entertaining RAIN MAN (1998) won four Oscars including Best Picture. Dustin Hoffman took the Best Actor award for his convincing performance as an autistic savant, Raymond Babbitt, older brother of Tom Cruise who plays wheeler dealer, Charlie Babbitt. Much to Charlie’s dismay, their father left all his money to Raymond who lives in an institution. So Charlie kidnaps his brother, determined to take him to L.A. and find a way to get his hands on that money. Directed by Clint Eastwood in 2003, MYSTIC RIVER is a powerful, intense crime drama. Sean Penn won best actor as Jimmy, an ex-con who now runs a convenience store. When his daughter is found murdered, his anguish know no limits. Tim Robbins won best supporting actor as Dave, Jimmy’s old friend and neighbor. As a young boy, Dave was kidnapped and sexually abused for several days—and Robbins’ performance shows how that trauma haunts him still.
Peabody, MADaily Item

Peabody’s Molar Man’s got talent

PEABODY — Tuesday night is about as big a night as it gets for Peabody resident Anthony Denucce. The Woburn mailman will be at home with family members, anxiously watching his appearance as “Anthony the Molar Man” on America’s Got Talent (AGT), billed by NBC as its top-watched summer show.
CelebritiesHollywood Reporter

Cedric the Entertainer

CBS and the Television Academy have tapped The Neighborhood star Cedric the Entertainer to host the 2021 Emmy Awards. The awards will return to their usual home at the Microsoft Theatre…. ‘The Opening Act’: Film Review. Jimmy O. Yang and Cedric the Entertainer star in 'The Opening Act,' a semi-autobiographical...
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: The French Dispatch is a Pleasurable Giddy Rush of Wes Anderson Delights

Scope around certain movie sites or Film Twitter and you may find reference to a slated upcoming DC comics adaptation title Justice League Dark—Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman have been attached, so it’s probably not too embarrassing. The French Dispatch, in a similar naming fashion, could really be title Wes Anderson Dark, or even Wes Anderson After Dark. The film is primarily presented in black-and-white academy ratio; in the occasional color sequences its palette is still a grim, swirling miasma of moonlit tones. And the themes and subject matter couldn’t be accused of indulging anyone’s inner child, wonderful as the likes of Rushmore and Fantastic Mr. Fox remain. Isle of Dogs, flawed and sometimes misguided as it was, provided hints Anderson was growing tired of his patented, semi-cutesy aesthetic fussiness. The French Dispatch pleases as a larger fulfillment of this promise.
Movieshiddenremote.com

Tom Cruise: 15 Greatest movies of all time

After almost 40 years in the business, Tom Cruise is still one of the biggest names in Hollywood. While a lot has been said about Tom Cruise as a co-star and family man (as well as his Scientology roots), there’s no denying Cruise is a great actor. When he’s involved in a movie, it’s a guaranteed box office champion.
TV Seriesfangirlish.com

ICYMI: Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire Is Being Turned Into A TV Series

Fangirlish has a thing for vampires. Don’t believe me? See our posts about The Vampire Diaries, The Originals, Twilight, etc, the list goes on and on. One of my personal favorite vampire stories is Anne Rice’s Interview With The Vampire, which is why I was excited to find out that it’s being turned into a series for television.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Unpopular film/actor opinions

Forrest Gump is utter maudlin crap. The win for best picture is a travesty. Only beaten by Sandra Bullock in her Lifetime Channel movie, The Blind Side. Isabelle Huppert acting range is limited. In her range no one can beat her, but otherwise she isn't great. If Schindler's List wasn't...
Moviesswiowanewssource.com

Bill Murray, Maggie Gyllenhaal shine at Cannes

Stars descended on the Croisette for the world premiere of Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." Regular Anderson collaborators Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson and Adrien Brody are at the festival with castmates Benicio Del Toro, Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright and Lyna Khoudri— all marking their first film with the director –as well as French stars of the tale, Lea Seydoux, Matthieu Almaric and Cecile de France. "The French Dispatch" is competing for the festival's top prize. (July 12)
MoviesLaredo Morning Times

Back in Cannes, Sean Penn directs again, with daughter Dylan

CANNES, France (AP) — Sean Penn has been to the Cannes Film Festival about a dozen times — from bumming around with Robert De Niro in 1984 to presiding over the jury. But his last visit was rocky. Penn's film, 2016’s “The Last Face,” flopped with critics in way that would make some filmmakers gun shy about returning.

Comments / 0

Community Policy