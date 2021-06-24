Cancel
Illinois State

Michigan, Illinois, 5 other NCAA teams in Gavitt Tipoff

The Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Michigan, Illinois and five other teams that earned berths in the NCAA Tournament will play in the sixth annual Gavitt Tipoff Games in mid-November.

The Big East and Big Ten conferences announced the matchups for the eight games Thursday. The games will be televised on FS1 or BTN.

The Wolverines and Illini earned No. 1 seeds in the tournament this past March. Creighton, Michigan State, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin also played in the tournament.

The early-season series between the two conferences is named in honor of Hall of Famer Dave Gavitt, founder of the Big East.

The annual series, which is played on campus home courts, features games between local opponents as well as intersectional matchups.

Michigan will face Seton Hall at home the following day, while Nebraska hosts Creighton. On Nov. 17, Michigan State will play at Butler and St. John’s will play at Indiana.

The series concludes Nov. 18, with Ohio State playing at Xavier and Rutgers at DePaul.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

