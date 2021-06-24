IIROC Trading Halt - LUC

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LITFrankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF. VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.(TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 3,175,000 incentive stock options (the " Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on July 12, 2026, and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.20. The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.