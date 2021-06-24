Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

IIROC Trading Halt - LUC

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

TORONTO, June 24, 2021 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Lucara Diamond Corp.

TSX Symbol: LUC

All Issues: Yes

Reason: Pending News

Halt Time (ET): 3:15 PM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada.

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) - Halts/Resumptions

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
812
Followers
31K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trading Halt#Cnw#Lucara Diamond Corp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsBusiness Insider

TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

ULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Private Placement-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading. BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2021. TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing Abigail Capital Corporation (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement...
MarketsBusiness Insider

ARC Resources Ltd. Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Terry Anderson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and the officers of ARC Resources Ltd., ("ARC" or the "Company") (TSX: ARX), joined Berk Sumen, Head of TSX Company Services, TMX Group, to celebrate ARC's 25th anniversary of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Argentina Lithium Grants Stock Options

TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V): LITFrankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE): OAY3OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): PNXLF. VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp.(TSXV: LIT) (FSE: OAY3) (OTC: PNXLF) , ("Argentina Lithium" or the "Company") announces that it has granted 3,175,000 incentive stock options (the " Options") to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The Options are set for a period of five years, expiring on July 12, 2026, and each Option will allow the holder to purchase a common share of the Company at a price of $0.20. The Options are subject to a 4 month hold period from the date of grant and to TSX Venture Exchange approval.
Stockswkzo.com

FTSE says to add Didi in indexes as planned on July 8, barring trade halt

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Index publisher FTSE Russell said Didi Global Inc will be added to its global equity indexes as scheduled on July 8, but not if trading in shares of the Chinese ride-hailing company is suspended during U.S. market hours on Wednesday. FTSE Russell said earlier this month Didi...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Adequacy of supervision a key theme in IIROC's 2020-21 Enforcement Report

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - The Investment Industry Organization of Canada (IIROC) released its annual Enforcement Report today, which highlights several significant cases relating to the adequacy of supervision, internal controls, and compliance of IIROC-regulated firms. These cases demonstrate IIROC's continued commitment to protecting investors by addressing wrongdoing in a fair, effective, and timely manner.
Stocksinvesting.com

Orbsat Stock Trade Resumes After 122% Rise Halted It

Investing.com – Trading in Orbsat (NASDAQ:OSAT) stock resumed after a temporary halt that occurred when news of a unit of the company tying up with China’s Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) sent its stock doubling in Tuesday’s session. Orbsat later traded 93% higher after being up 122% once. The company’s Global Telesat Communications...
MarketsCoinDesk

Huobi Reveals Countries Where It Has Halted Derivatives Trading

The first official warning this year against crypto trading from China was issued by three financial industry associations on May 18. Another notice by the State Council of China, which is one of the highest central government agencies, escalated the crackdown and triggered Huobi to reduce its trading and mining services.
Stocksinvesting.com

Canada shares lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.10%

Investing.com – Canada equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses in the Energy, Industrials and Materials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in Toronto, the S&P/TSX Composite fell 0.10%. The biggest gainers of the session on the S&P/TSX Composite were Lithium Americas Corp (TSX:LAC), which rose...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

CANADA STOCKS-Pot stocks lift TSX after OrganiGram's strong reults

July 13 (Reuters) - Canada’s main stock index rose on Tuesday as cannabis producers rallied, driven by upbeat earnings from OrganiGram Holdings, and sent the healthcare index surging nearly 4%. * At 09:46 a.m. ET (13:46 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 45.28 points, or 0.22%,...
StocksCoinDesk

Bitfinex Halts Trading Amid ‘Reduced Performances’

Cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex said it halted trading on Thursday, citing issues with “platform reduced performances.”. The Hong Kong-based exchange tweeted at 10:17 UTC Thursday (6:17 a.m. ET) that it was temporarily halting trading while it investigated issues on its platform. In a subsequent tweet, Bitfinex said it had identified the...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

According to Zacks, “VAALCO ENERGY is an independent energy company principally engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. “. Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of VAALCO Energy in a research note on Monday,...
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

Tradeweb Appoints Dan Cleaves To Lead Dealerweb CLOB

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets, today announced the appointment of Dan Cleaves as a Managing Director in its Dealerweb wholesale unit. Based in New York, Mr. Cleaves will lead the strategy and development of the Dealerweb...
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

ConocoPhillips Announces Quarterly Dividend

ConocoPhillips (COP) - Get Report announced today a quarterly dividend of 43 cents per share, payable Sept. 1, 2021, to stockholders of record at the close of business on July 26, 2021. --- # # # --- About ConocoPhillips. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 15...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

Global High-k And ALD/CVD Metal Precursors Market To Reach $705.6 Million By 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "High-k and ALD/CVD Metal Precursors - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
GamblingPosted by
TheStreet

DKNG Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies DraftKings Inc. F/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp., Shareholders Of Class Action And Encourages Shareholders To Contact The Firm

Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against DraftKings Inc. ("DEAC", "DraftKings" or "the Company") (DKNG) - Get Report and certain of its directors on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired DraftKings securities between December 23, 2019 and June 15, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/dkng.
IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Government Invests To Help Accelerate Innovation In Canada's Mining Industry

Investment to position Canada's mining sector to benefit from, and contribute to, Canada's green economic recovery. ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Canada's mining sector is a crucial part of our economy, and the global demand for minerals is only adding to its potential. The Government of Canada is supporting the continued success of the sector by investing in innovative solutions that will strengthen Canada's international leadership in sustainable, efficient and safe mining.
Financial ReportsPosted by
TheStreet

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. Announces Timing Of Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results And Conference Call

HOUSTON, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (the "Company") (ICD) - Get Report today announced that it will release its second quarter 2021 results before the New York Stock Exchange opens on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. This release will be followed by a conference call for investors at 11:00 a.m. Central Time ( 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the Company's second quarter 2021 results.

Comments / 0

Community Policy