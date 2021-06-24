Cancel
Audacy Launches 2400Sports, A New Dedicated Sports Podcast Studio Building On The Company's Leadership Position In Sports Audio

By Business Wire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 19 days ago

Audacy today announced the launch of 2400Sports. This new podcast studio will house Audacy Sports' digital audio content, including both new and existing original podcasts. 2400Sports is the latest addition to Audacy's podcast portfolio, which contains premium podcast companies Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios, as well as the recently acquired Podcorn, the largest podcast influencer marketplace in the U.S.

"We're excited to launch a third major studio with a goal of building 2400Sports into the home of the country's best sports podcasts," said David Field, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Audacy. "We look forward to developing elite partnerships, including our just-announced deal with MLB, to create truly special, riveting sports content."

The new studio launches on the heels of Audacy becoming the official audio and podcast partner of Major League Baseball. As part of that partnership, Audacy and Major League Baseball will collaborate on the production and distribution of official podcast programming for the league and its clubs. The studio will launch with a new flagship podcast series in development that revisits baseball's most dramatic and thrilling postseason campaigns. The first installment, coming this fall, will take a deep dive into the Chicago Cubs' historic march to the 2016 World Series championship. The series relives the on-field heroics from that momentous championship run and combines it with enlightening storytelling about the cast of characters that came together to make it possible. Additional original podcasts in development will be announced in the coming months.

As part of its partnership with Major League Baseball, Audacy will work with all 30 clubs to develop new podcast content. The inaugural project will be a podcast partnership with the Boston Red Sox and will be intensely focused on fan engagement and fan-created content. More details about this opportunity will be announced in the near future.

Also concurrent with the studio launch, Audacy announces a development deal with award-winning podcast producer Jody Avirgan's Roulette Productions. Over the coming months, Avirgan will contribute to 2400Sports' slate of programming by developing and creating new original shows across a range of sports and genres, leveraging Audacy's unique assets, brands, talent, and strategic partners across the breadth of Audacy's portfolio, including Major League Baseball.

From 2016-2020, Jody Avirgan was the executive producer and host of ESPN's 30 for 30 podcasts. Prior to that, he was a host and producer at FivethirtyEight. He's currently the host of the Radiotopia show This Day In Esoteric Political History and recently served as executive producer for Adam McKay's "Death at the Wing" and as lead editor for The Line, Apple's first original podcast, hosted by Dan Taberski and made in collaboration with Alex Gibney's Jigsaw Productions. Prior to arriving at ESPN, Avirgan was a producer at WNYC radio, and has worked with shows such as On The Media, Marketplace, Freakonomics, 99% Invisible, and many more. Find more at jodyavirgan.com and follow him on Twitter @jodyavirgan.

In addition to the above, 2400Sports will leverage Audacy's relationships with national sports teams and leagues, as well as other sports content from across its robust portfolio to create additional podcast programming.

Audacy is the unrivaled leader in sports radio, reaching three times more people than the leading competitor. Audacy is the #1 sports radio ownership group, which owns and operates 39 all-sports stations across the U.S. Its unparalleled broadcast portfolio reaches nearly 30 million sports fans monthly and boasts the nation's leading collection of radio play-by-play coverage. Audacy also serves as the flagship home of 41 professional teams and over 50 Division 1 collegiate programs, including the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox, Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs, Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls, and University of Michigan and University of Oregon, among others.

Audacy, Inc. (AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country's best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America's #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).

