Both wear a nice patina of thick dust and have some nice surprises. Dennis Collins has been hunting down cool cars to buy for over three decades, and in the video below you’ll see he scores big in St. Louis. People go wild over 1960s Porsches, which is why when Collins got a lead on two barn-find condition cars, he got in touch with the owner. It was a two-year negotiation process to finally get the deal he wanted, showing that if you want to hunt down old cars in your area, you definitely need to be patient.