Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Commonwealth//McCann Recognized By General Motors As A 2020 Supplier Of The Year Winner Once Again

By PR Newswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 18 days ago

DETROIT, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth//McCann was named a General Motors Supplier of the Year by General Motors during its 29 th annual Supplier of the Year Awards.

This year, GM recognized 122 of its best suppliers from 16 different countries that have consistently exceeded GM's expectations, created outstanding value or introduced innovations to the company.

This is the third year in a row that Commonwealth//McCann has received the award, on the heels of receiving this recognition in 2018 and 2019, as well.

"As GM works to achieve a future with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, we are proud to have innovative and dedicated suppliers around the world as partners in this mission," said Shilpan Amin, GM vice president, Global Purchasing and Supply Chain.

"Throughout a challenging year, our suppliers have showed resilience and dedication in working toward our shared goal of long-term sustainability for our planet and the communities we serve while meeting our present needs," Amin said. "We are pleased with what we've accomplished together in the past year and we are excited by the opportunity that lies ahead."

"We are honored to receive this recognition from our valued partners at General Motors," said Grant Theron, Chief Executive Officer, Commonwealth//McCann. "Being named a Supplier of the Year is truly reflective of the dedication and commitment our agency has put forth to ensure General Motors, including Chevrolet, continues to earn a meaningful role in people's lives. This partnership has enabled us to strive for effectiveness and achieve impact, and we're looking forward to what's ahead."

The 2020 Supplier of the Year award winners were chosen by a global team of GM purchasing, engineering, quality, manufacturing and logistics executives. Winners were selected based on performance criteria in Product Purchasing, Global Purchasing and Manufacturing Services, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Logistics.

About Commonwealth//McCann Commonwealth//McCann, named General Motors Supplier of the Year in 2018 and 2020, is an award-winning advertising agency founded in 2012 as a division of McCann Worldgroup. McCann Worldgroup, part of the Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG), is a leading global marketing solutions network united across 100+ countries by a single vision: To help brands play a meaningful role in people's lives. Ranked as the world's most creatively effective marketing services company both in 2018 and 2019, the global network comprises McCann (advertising), MRM//McCann (science/technology/relationship marketing), Momentum Worldwide (total brand experience), McCann Health (professional/dtc communications), CRAFT (production), PMK-BNC (entertainment/popular culture), Weber Shandwick (public relations) and FutureBrand (consulting/design).

About General MotorsGeneral Motors (GM) - Get Report is a global company focused on advancing an all-electric future that is inclusive and accessible to all. At the heart of this strategy is the Ultium battery platform, which will power everything from mass-market to high-performance vehicles. General Motors, its subsidiaries and its joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, Cadillac, Baojun and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety and security services, can be found at https://www.gm.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/commonwealthmccann-recognized-by-general-motors-as-a-2020-supplier-of-the-year-winner-once-again-301319772.html

SOURCE Commonwealth//McCann

Comments / 0

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
809
Followers
30K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Global Marketing#Advertising Agency#Customer Care#The Interpublic Group#Ipg#Mrm Mccann#Momentum Worldwide#Mccann Health#Futurebrand#Ultium#Buick#Gmc#Wuling#Onstar#Https Www Gm Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
General Motors
News Break
Chevrolet
News Break
Business
News Break
Cadillac
News Break
Economy
Related
Economygmauthority.com

Here’s Where General Motors Will Get Its Lithium

Experts agree that reducing carbon emissions is critical to curbing the effects of anthropogenic climate change. To that end, automakers are ramping up efforts to electrify with a range of new EVs, including General Motors, which has announced plans to launch 30 new EV models globally by 2025. However, the batteries that will power these new EV models will require a good deal of lithium, leading to questions over the environmental impacts of lithium mining.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Chemico Group Recognized by Toyota For Excellence in Supplier Performance

Leading chemical management supplier has received four performance awards from the global automotive manufacturer. The Chemico Group, the largest veteran and minority-owned chemical management supplier, received the 2021 Excellent Performance Award from Toyota Motor North America, Inc. (TMNA) during its Annual Supplier Business Meeting held virtually late April. The award recognizes Chemico’s on-site chemical management activities at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky facility. Chemico was one of several indirect supplier companies that received Awards of Excellence or special recognition. This signifies the fourth supplier award Chemico has received from the global automaker.
BusinessCarscoops

GM Taps German Supplier To Start Building Its EV600 Electric Van

General Motors has turned to German parts supplier Kuka AG to start building the all-electric EV600 commercial van. The EV600 was announced in January alongside the formation of GM’s new BrightDrop business, which is designed to offer various electric “first-to-last-mile products.” GM has inked a supply contract with FedEx for the EV600 and Kuka will build the first units to ensure it stays on track with its schedule to begin deliveries this year.
Businessgmauthority.com

First Batch Of BrightDrop EV600 Vans To Be Built By Outside Supplier

General Motors has hired an outside supplier to build the first batch of its BrightDrop EV600 electric delivery vans. GM told Reuters this week that it had hired German automotive supplier Kuka AG to produce the first examples of its BrightDrop EV600 vans. This strategy will allow GM to deliver the first examples to FedEx in a more timely manner, with production now expected to start in October of this year instead of November. The vehicles will be produced at Kuka AG’s facility in Livonia, Michigan.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Unusual Options Activity Insight: General Motors

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) saw some unusual options activity on Monday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved down to $58.7. Extraordinarily large volume (compared to historical averages) is one indication of unusual options market activity. Volume refers to the total number of contracts traded over a given time period when discussing options market activity. The number of unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, is called open interest. These contracts are not yet closed because a buyer has not purchased the contract, or a seller has not sold it.
BusinessNBC San Diego

Ford and GM Replace ‘Chairman' Title With Gender-Neutral ‘Chair'

DETROIT — Ford Motor Company's Bill Ford is no longer chairman of the automaker's board of directors, but he's still running the show. The automaker's board voted last week to amend Ford's bylaws to "adopt gender-neutral language throughout, including the title 'chair' in place of 'chairman,'" according to a recent regulatory filing.
Energy IndustryGreenBiz

Behind GM's plan to help suppliers buy clean energy

General Motors’ commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2040 means more than just transitioning to electric vehicles — although that is a huge part of the strategy. One of its latest initiatives extends that thinking to its supply chain. Through a new partnership with Shell and its subsidiary MP2 Energy, the automaker is looking to help tackle its Scope 3 emissions by offering its suppliers in Texas the ability to buy renewable energy from Shell at a discount.
Businessgmauthority.com

General Motors Files To Trademark DealerSource For Online Auctions

General Motors has filed to trademark DealerSource, GM Authority has uncovered. The filing may be used for an online auction service that enables General Motors dealerships to bid on and purchase off-lease GM vehicles, as well as a management system for end-of-lease vehicles. Filed on July 7th, 2021 with the...
Magna, UTjust-auto.com

Magna wins six 2020 Supplier of the Year awards

Magna has received six 2020 Supplier of the Year awards from General Motors for the second year in a row. The annual awards highlight global suppliers which distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements. Magna technologies recognised by GM, include driveline systems, body structures, closure assembly cells, active aerodynamics, mirrors and...
Livonia, MIDetroit News

GM to use supplier for some production of EV600 delivery van

Detroit — General Motors Co. plans to have supplier Kuka AG make a small number of BrightDrop EV600 delivery vans this year, the automaker confirmed Monday after Reuters first reported the partnership, citing sources. “The interest we’re receiving is significant,” said Travis Katz, BrightDrop president and CEO, in a statement....
Economythedetroitbureau.com

GM Farms Out Early Production of Electric Vans

General Motors plans to invest $787 million to build its new commercial electric van, the EV600, aren’t moving quickly enough to satisfy one of its high-profile customers so it’s turning to a German company to produce a limited run of the vehicles. The automaker is using auto parts supplier Kuka...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Parity Inc. Appoints Bright Power's Former Chief Customer Officer James Hannah As Its US Managing Director, Secures Additional Growth Capital

Hannah says Parity's unique HVAC control platform could be the answer to the NYC energy reduction laws that are fuelling momentum. TORONTO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Building HVAC technology innovator, Parity Inc. (Parity) is powering up and accelerating its US growth strategy with the appointment of James Hannah, former Chief Customer Officer at NYC's Bright Power, as its new US Managing Director.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Crown Capital Announces Divestiture Of A Majority Interest In Its Alternative Corporate Financing Business

Accelerates Crown's plans to redirect capital and focus on strategic initiatives. CALGARY, AB, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Crown Capital Partners Inc. ("Crown" or the "Company") (TSX: CRWN) today announced the closing of the divestment of a majority stake in Crown Private Credit Partners Inc ("CPCP"), its alternative corporate financing business, and a portion of its investment in Crown Partners Fund. This transaction accelerates Crown's plans to redirect capital toward strategic initiatives that are consistent with the Company's objectives announced in May 2020. Crown will focus on expanding and scaling its growth platforms in its Network Services and Distributed Power businesses as well as returning capital to shareholders. Crown management will provide a fulsome update on its strategy and operational progress concurrent with its Q2 2021 financial results conference call on August 13, 2021.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SPAR Group Appoints Ron Lutz As Chief Global Commercial Officer And William Linnane As Chief Strategy And Growth Officer

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP), a leading global provider of merchandising and marketing services, today announced key executive appointments that further strengthen its executive team and support the company's global expansion. Ron Lutz was appointed Chief Global Commercial Officer and William Linnane was appointed Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. In addition, Kori Belzer has been named Global Chief Operating Officer with expanded responsibilities over global operations and results.
Economymodernreaders.com

General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stake Raised by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 20.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,695,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300,251 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.53% of General Motors worth $442,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Businessaithority.com

Shift Technology Recognized As The Winner Of 2021 Microsoft France Industry Award Partner Of The Year

Company Also Named A Finalist For The 2021 Microsoft Financial Services Award Partner Of The Year. Shift Technology, a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, announced it has won the France Industry, and been named a finalist for the Financial Services, 2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.
Businessaithority.com

Opus IVS Announce The Hiring Of Terry Cummins

Terry Cummins has joined the Opus Intelligent Vehicle Support (IVS) division as its Chief Revenue Officer. Terry will be responsible for the sales and go-to-market functions of Opus IVS products globally. With over 25 years in automotive related enterprise and SaaS software industry, Terry has held executive and leadership positions...
EconomyNBC New York

GM ‘Looks Much More Appealing Than Ford' Here, Trader Says of 2021 Underdog

Traders are picking favorites in the auto space as the electric vehicle race accelerates. Between legacy automakers Ford and General Motors, GM appears to have a stronger setup on the charts, Newton Advisors President and founder Mark Newton told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Friday. Wedbush initiated coverage of GM with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy