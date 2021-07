Ascendigo opponents presented strong, truthful case. I participated in the recent three-day hearing on the Ascendigo project proposed for Missouri Heights. Over 620 residents signed a petition to stop this nonconforming commercial enterprise from being built in the middle of our rural residential zoned area. We tried to express our well-founded concerns about the project. We have been called ugly names, have spent hundreds of hours reviewing documents trying to ascertain the truth, and have had to raise thousands of dollars to establish the facts around the serious threats it poses to our environment.